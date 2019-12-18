Coastguard's Old4New lifejacket upgrade is back. Bring your old, damaged or ill-fitting lifejackets to one of the 63 Old4New van locations and upgrade them for new, heavily discounted Hutchwilco models.

This year, the Old4New van, kindly provided by the Giltrap Group, will reach new locations including Lake Waikaremoana, Kinloch and Turangi.

Since its introduction, Old4New has greatly assisted Coastguard in its mission of 'Saving Lives at Sea'. Over 13,500 old lifejackets have been upgraded through the initiative.

This is a number Old4New Community Ambassador Sue Tucker is keen to increase this summer.

"We continue to see lifejackets in all shapes and sizes, some even 50 years old, and what a lot of them have in common is that in an emergency they won't keep you safe. We need to be out in the community reminding Kiwis that lifejackets don't last a lifetime," says Sue.

Over time, exposure to the elements and general wear and tear, heavily effect a lifejackets ability to keep you afloat. Even if an old lifejacket looks good to the eye, there is a chance that its effectiveness has reduced with time.

"Lifejackets, including inflatable versions, need to be checked each year to make sure they are in a good condition.

"If you know your lifejacket is no good, or if you just want some peace of mind, bring it to the Old4New van to get it checked.

"The motivator behind what we do, is simple. We want to ensure Kiwis return home to their loved ones after a day out on the water," says Sue.

"That starts by taking and wearing a fit-for-purpose lifejacket, every time."

If you can't make it to one of the Old4New van locations, retailer Boating and Outdoors, will once again be offering the Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade instore at select locations around the country.

The Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade would not be possible without the generous support from key sponsors, Maritime New Zealand, Hutchwilco, Giltrap Volkswagen and Boating and Outdoors.

Old4New van will be in the Waikato area

• Tuesday, December 24 — Fish City Hamilton

• Thursday, January 2 — Trev Terry Kinloch and Togariro Domain, Taupo

• Friday, January 3 — Trev Terry, Turangi

More information: old4new.nz or contact Coastguard on 0800 BOATIE (262 843).