South Waikato potter Fiona Tunnicliffe has won the $3000 Waiclay National Ceramics Premier Award for 2019 with a mid-fired clay work called Blue Horse.

In announcing the award at Hamilton's Waikato Museum judge Kasumi Ueba said: "I love animals, and this work conveys both the character of the horse and the natural clay used to form the piece," Hamilton's Waikato Museum last week judge Kasumi Ueba said.

"Its style, character and natural lines give it great appeal."

Ms Ueba said the work also imparted the artist's own distinctive vision.

"The solemn expression on the face provides a poignant element, and there's a sensitivity and balance in the decoration used on the piece."

The work was selected from 48 finalists, all on display at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato until March 8.

Ms Ueba, an internationally renowned Japanese ceramic artist, said the exhibition reflected a great diversity of work reflective of an outward-looking, young, multicultural country, and artists motivated to draw from many ceramic traditions.

"In Japan there are strong ceramic traditions developed over 1500 years and exhibitions are focussed on specific themes. This exhibition is a very interesting reflection of the diversity of New Zealand ceramics."

"Each Waiclay exhibition is unique and reflects something of the personality and approach of the judge," Waiclay Awards chair Janet Smith said.

"In New Zealand we have an openness of ceramic expression because there are no long-established traditions and so there are no boundaries."

"Since its inception in 2001, the Waiclay National Ceramics Award has become a focal point every two years for ceramic artists around New Zealand, attracting 160 entries this year," Waikato Museum director Cherie Meecham said.

"To win it is a major achievement."

Fiona Tunnicliffe, Putaruru, has won numerous accolades over a 30-year career as a full-time potter.

She is a member of the NZ Society of Potters and the Academy of Fine Arts and divides her time between making works and teaching.

She supplies galleries throughout New Zealand and has also exhibited in Australia.

The awards presented were:

• 2019 Waiclay National Ceramics Premier Award of $3000: Fiona Tunnicliffe (Putaruru), for Blue Horse, mid-fired clay.

• 2019 runner-up and winner of the Peters Valley School of Craft Residency Award together with a $1000 travel grant: Maureen Allison (Whangamatā), for Lithosphere, wood fired clay.

• 2019 Waiclay Merit Award of $1000: Blue Black (Christchurch), for Misfits, raku clay.

• 2019 Waikato Society of Potters Award of $750: Elena Renker (Auckland), 3 Faceted Tea Bowls, wood fired stoneware.

• 2019 Primo Clay Award of $500: Trish Seddon (Waikato), Coral Skulls, porcelain paperclay.

• 2019 St Andrews Village Award worth $220: Liz Sharek (Auckland), Wild Thing, raku clay mounted on wood.

Details of the exhibition are available on the Waikato Museum website.

All artworks in the exhibition are available for sale.