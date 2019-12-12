Drop by your local Bunnings store's sausage sizzle on Friday December 13 from 9am to 3pm to help raise funds for Kiwis in need this Christmas.

Bunnings New Zealand General Manager, Toby Lawrance, said all money raised will be donated to The Salvation Army's 2019 Christmas Appeal.

"The Sallies do incredible work supporting those who require it the most," said Toby.

"Bunnings will provide all materials for the day and our team members, who always embrace the opportunity to help a worthy cause, will work the barbecues across the country," he said.

Advertisement

The Salvation Army Community Ministries Programme Coordinator, Jodi Hoare said thanks to partners like Bunnings, who are supporting their Christmas Appeal, the Sallies can help New Zealanders in need this festive season.

"While the holiday is a joyous time for some, for others Christmas can be another day without food or shelter and can be filled with stress and loneliness," said Jodi.

"Many New Zealanders feel under enormous financial pressure during the festive season. They're already finding it hard to pay their bills and put food on the table, and the added pressure of Christmas can be extremely stressful," said Jodi.

"All funds received from Bunnings' national sausage sizzle will be directed towards our much-need support services, which are in high demand over the festive season."

This Christmas, more than 16,000 Kiwis, including 5000 families, are expected to walk through The Salvation Army doors.

The Salvation Army expects to provide:

• Housing for more than 1800 people

• Christmas support for more than 16,000 people

Advertisement

• More than 15,000 food hampers to help those in need put Christmas dinner on the table

• Close to 10,500 social work sessions (from December 2019 to January 2020) to families and individuals