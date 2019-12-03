Hamilton's FMG Stadium will play host to a rugby Test match between the All Blacks and Argentina next year.

The match, announced by New Zealand Rugby (NZR) on Monday, is set to take place on Saturday 29 August.

The Test, part of the 2020 Investec Rugby Championship, will be the fifth time the two sides have clashed in Hamilton.

Hamilton City Council's General Manager of Major Events, Venues and Tourism, Sean Murray, says the event strengthens Hamilton's reputation as a city with world-class venues.

"We're rapt to secure this event. It's a brilliant opportunity to showcase the best of our great river city to the region's sports fans.

The Test will also bring an economic boost to the city through the expected increase in visitor numbers and hotel night stays," Mr Murray says.

"Both the All Blacks and the Argentinian teams are supported by a passionate legion of fans who will bring an electric energy to the city.

We hope visitors make a weekend of it and take the opportunity to visit our spectacular gardens, Waikato Museum and Hamilton Zoo – the city will be buzzing."

• All Blacks v Argentina, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, Saturday 29 August 2020.Kick-off: 7.35pm.

In March this year the FMG Stadium Waikato was crowned 'Best Venue' at the New Zealand Events Association (NZEA) Awards.

The stadium was recognised for its exceptional delivery of two Rugby League World Cup 2017 matches as well as the city's inaugural HSBC NZ Sevens in February 2018.

FMG Stadium is currently receiving a new playing surface which will be ready for the next Sevens event in January. Photo / Hamilton City Council

The judges praised FMG Stadium Waikato for its "collaboration 'one team' approach" and "innovative strategies employed to address challenges and deliver two successful events".

Mr Murray said the Best Venue award was a great reflection of the calibre of both FMG Stadium Waikato and its team.

"The team at FMG Stadium Waikato were passionate about hosting both Rugby League World Cup 2017 and HSBC NZ Sevens 2018, and put a lot of work in to ensuring these events were delivered to the best possible standard.

It is fantastic to have these efforts recognised, and the award reinforces how fortunate we are in Hamilton to have some of the best venues and events in the country."