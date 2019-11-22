Ngā taonga puoro (traditional Māori musical instruments) were used for healing and a wānanga in Whanganui aims to teach people about their benefits.

The educational weekend at Te Ao Hou Marae on December 13-15 is being organised by Awa Puoro, a group of people with an interest in playing and teaching others about ngā taonga puoro. The group formed earlier this year and has performed in various Whanganui locations including the Sarjeant Gallery, libraries, Bushy Park, i-Site and Castlecliff Beach.

Over the past few months the group has been involved in workshops with organisations including Te Oranganui Iwi Health Authority and Taumarunui High School.

Group member Elise Goodge said there had been community demand to learn more about taonga puoro and how players have used the instruments to assist with managing mental health conditions and trauma.

Advertisement

"This wānanga is an opportunity to introduce ngā taonga puoro to the wider community by highlighting one of their traditional uses, which was healing," Goodge said.

"The wānanga is being run in collaboration with ngā taonga puoro practitioners, Te Ao Hou Marae and Healthy Families at Te Oranganui Iwi Health Authority. It is seeking to bring community and taonga pūoro practitioners working together to make and play instruments, as well as group discussions with iwi counsellors and health professionals."

The tutors include Ruby Mae Hinepunui Solly (Kai Tahu) from Wellington who is an accomplished musician and has undertaken academic research in taonga puoro as music therapy. Another tutor, Jamie Turama Tuahuriri Downes (Ngati Tuwharetoa, Ngati Ruru), after struggling with his own mental health, has created customised programmes for Māori that are currently delivered within prisons and youth programmes. Other kaiako (teachers) include Elise Goodge (Ngā Tāngata Tiriti), Sam Palmer and Tom Johnson (Ngāti Kahungunu).

The wānanga will finish with a public concert on Sunday, December 15, at Te Ao Hou Marae.

The wānanga is limited to 30 places with a cost of $100 per person which includes accommodation, meals, materials and tuition. People can register by emailing awapuorowhanganui@gmail.com