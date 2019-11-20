Would you take one easy step to help transform young lives forever?

That step would be from a perfectly good plane flying at 9000ft in a breathtaking tandem skydive, free falling for up to 60 seconds reaching speeds of up to 200km/h .

Are you up for it? You would experience some of the most dramatic scenery in Aotearoa from the air, while helping tamariki and rangatahi across the Waikato.

Drop for Youth is a unique fundraising event organised by the Graeme Dingle Foundation.

It is all happening on Saturday November 30 from the GoSkydive base at Mercer in North Waikato.

The foundation's regional business development manager, Hayley Gillespie, says Drop for Youth is a unique fundraising event to help young people know that what they have inside them is bigger than any obstacle.

"We're daring people to get outside of their comfort zone, just like our young people do through our programmes," she says.

'Droppers' are asked to aim high and set a fundraising target (minimum of $1000) and fundraise to exceed it.

Family and friends are invited to come along and witness their 'dropper' take the leap.

If skydiving isn't your thing — fundraise and then gift your skydive to one of the foundation's students.

"Every dollar raised from this event will be spent in Waikato on our school-based programmes working alongside young people — aged five to 18 years — in our most vulnerable communities," says Ms Gillespie.

"Every day we empower children by nurturing their self-belief. When they believe in themselves, they can see their own strengths and summon, from within, the conviction to overcome challenges, both big and small."

For more information and to register as a dropper: dinglefoundation.org.nz/drop-for-youth-waikato/