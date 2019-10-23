A Gonville family is facing the prospect of starting all over again after a fire ripped through their Harper St home.

Fire and Emergency crews attended the incident around 5.30pm on Tuesday and sent four appliances to the blaze.

The homeowner, who doesn't want to be named, said they were asleep when the fire started but woke to smoke alarms sounding.

Four adults and one child were inside the house at the time.

Fire and Emergency was alerted by the homeowner's daughter after she was out of the house, and by neighbours who also put calls in.

One ambulance attended the scene and transported the homeowner to Whanganui Hospital with small burns to their arm and back. No one else was injured.

The homeowner said the house was a write-off and that the fire was "all up in 10 minutes".

Blackened framing still stands while roof tiles are scattered on the floor. Photo / Bevan Conley

The family lost all their possessions, aside from a few clothes that could be salvaged, and only one room wasn't affected. New carpet and curtains had recently been installed in the house.

"It's just possessions and I'll get back there again," the homeowner said.

"It'll take me a while because I wasn't insured.

"I'm just thankful my kids got out."

Four fire appliances were needed for the Harper St blaze. Photo / Bevan Conley

It's believed the fire was possibly sparked by cooking as it started in the kitchen.

The homeowner said she has a big extended family which is helping, alongside neighbours who are offering support.

"[Neighbours] are trying to give us clothes and things like that which is awesome, but there are people out there who need it more than I do."



Rebecca Hamilton, who lives nearby, said the fire was intense and she had never seen anything like it before.