Famous drag queens Kita Mean and Anita Wigl'it won many hearts with their televised House of Drag show and now they are on their way to Whanganui.

The gorgeous, green-wigged darlings will perform their Scream Queens Halloween Special at Lucky Bar + Kitchen on November 1.

"I was wondering what kind of event to create for Halloween," organiser Julie Sandbrook said.

"I was looking for something special with a real point of difference when one of the queens from Auckland's Caluzzi Cabaret got in touch with me through my website.

"This show will be a three-hour Halloween drag spooktacular.

"I couldn't have dreamed up anything more fun."

Lucky Bar owner Matt Edmonds said Scream Queens Halloween will be a great show and he's looking forward to it.

"We are really happy to support Julie's initiative and this show will be a first for us.

"We have hosted very successful drag events but they were parties whereas this will be a full-on musical theatre event and I predict that people will love it."

Anita Wigl'it is said to have all the razzle-dazzle of a classic vintage showgirl and Kita Mean is known for her comic timing matched with outrageous quips.

"I am extremely excited to have celebrity queens heading to our region - this will really make our local Halloween celebrations something special," Sandbrook said.

"This drag and Halloween combination really opens up costume possibilities - drag, Halloween or 'Dragoween' - your imagination is the limit.

"There will a prize of a $50 bar tab for best dressed."

Sandbrook launched her Whanganui-based business Lex Events NZ this year with the intention of providing entertainment that is on a par with that on offer in the main centres.

Picking up on a need for more entertainment in Whanganui and Manawatu, Sandbrook started sounding out venue owners.

"I got the sense that there are quite a lot of people in their 20s to 40s who enjoy living here but want more night-time entertainment."

Her first event was the Spring Masquerade held at Frank Bar + Eatery in September and she has plenty more ideas in the pipeline, she says.

Scream Queens Halloween: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St, Friday, November 1 from 9pm. Tickets $30 from Eventbrite.