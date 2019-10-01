The science and business of food is the focus for the Whanganui Chamber of Commerce's October breakfast meeting.

FoodHQ chairwoman Sue Foley and chief executive Dr Abby Thompson will speak about developments at the food science and innovation hub, whose headquarters are in Manawatu.

FoodHQ was established in 2013 with the mission to grow food and beverage innovation by connecting the science and the business of food.

Its developments have attracted global attention and there are ambitious plans for the future that it says will have region-wide benefits.

The business breakfast is at 7am on Tuesday, October 8, at Caroline's Boatshed Bar and Eatery. It costs $30 for members and $40 for non-members.

Other Chamber events this month include a lunchtime meeting with Kiwibank's chief economist Jarrod Kerr who will talk about local and global economic trends. It is from midday to 1.30pm on Thursday, October 10, at Confluence, 15 Watt St. The cost of $20 includes a light lunch.

Business After 5 (BA5) will be hosted by tech company Proaxiom at 5.30pm on Thursday, October 31. There is no charge for Chamber members and invited guests.

Book for all events via the Chamber website www.whanganuichamber.net.nz