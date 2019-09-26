Whanganui East School has capped off its school-wide project of "reduce, reuse, recycle" by inviting parents to be part of a celebration of learning.

The term three project had pupils participate in making something new out of materials that would usually be thrown in the rubbish.

The pupils walked a runway to show what they had created.

Teacher Grace Geard said it's a new project for the school, which would usually be reserved for a production.

"The children were able to choose what they wanted to make," she said.

"In the junior classes the teachers asked what their interests were and we built it around that.

"In the senior classes they had to do their own technology project, test the item they made, refine it and make sure they were able to use it."

Some of the items pupils made included masks, hats, marble mazes and paper mache, which were all on show in front of teachers and parents at the school's celebration of learning.

Some of the creations were games or miniature compost units made out of plastic bottles. Photo / Abe Leach

Geard said the lessons had been a hit with the children.

"They love it, they've been able to share with the other classes throughout the term and being able to share with their whānau has been awesome.

"I think it's really important teaching because they're getting a better understanding of how to look after our environment, and if they're able to do that now they'll probably be more vigilant about what they use when they're older."