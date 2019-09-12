Golden fish made by Whanganui City College students will be part of the public art displays during the Lights on Bikes parade on September 27.

Sarjeant Gallery educator Sietske Jansma recently worked with Year 9 Pitoitoi students at Whanganui City College to create golden cardboard fish decorated with hand-drawn patterns.

Jansma says the golden fish will be suspended on sticks beside the Whanganui River, near the Dublin Street Bridge skate park, during the parade.

Whanganui City College teacher Phil Hopkinson said Year 9 Pitoitoi is an inquiry-based learning class which has had extensive involvement with the Sarjeant Gallery education programme this year.

Advertisement

As part of the class, students biked along the shared pathways to study public art around town.

Jansma encouraged the students become "public art" themselves and join in the Lights On Bikes parade, which is open to everyone in the community.

Whanganui City College student Mercede Aki-Hosay and Sarjeant Gallery educator Sietske Jansma making golden fish. Photo / Supplied

Participants can light up themselves and their wheels and gather at the Whanganui River Markets area on Taupō Quay from 5.00pm on Friday, September 27, where there will be food trucks and large floats.

At 6.30pm the parade will travel along the riverside to Cornmarket Reserve near the Dublin St roundabout. Participants can choose to turn around there or continue on over the bridge to Kowhai Park.

Artwork will be on display and performers will be positioned along the route.

More information about Lights On Bikes workshops and the parade is available on the Lights on Bikes Facebook page.