New Whanganui rock band Evenflow says people can expect a great night of music and dancing at its debut gig at Lucky Bar + Kitchen.

The band members have diverse day jobs but share a love of music.

Lead guitarist Bevan Elliot works as a tiler, bass player and backing vocalist Uriah Wallace is a barber, drummer Sara Fredrickson owns Mindzye Fashions and vocalist Jay Rickard is a firefighter.

All have played in various local bands, with Elliot an ex-metaller and the others in rock bands.

"We're all passionate about music," Rickard said.

"We're called Evenflow because there's a very even flow of energy between the band. No one's a superstar. We are all on the same level - it's a really good vibe. We want to have fun and entertain people and we all super-love it."

Rickard says Evenflow plays middle-of-the-road rock that people can dance to.

"We play 90s rock. It's like a pub dance band - you know the words and you can dance to it. We've also got a couple of heavier songs."

The band is gearing up for its first paid gig, performing in Rock the Block at Lucky Bar + Kitchen on Friday, September 6, with Burn the Machines and 440.

"We're looking forward to hitting the local scene," Rickard said.

"We want people to come along and have a good night. You can't download live musical experience.

"We're trying to get people to support the local music scene because it's not easy getting up there and performing.

"Music is our happy place. We all drag ourselves to practise after a busy day at work and we're uplifted when we leave."