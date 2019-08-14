More than 130 companies will show off their wares at this weekend's Whanganui Home & Lifestyle Show.

"We will bring the best businesses from all over New Zealand to exhibit beside the best of our local Whanganui companies into one venue for one great weekend," Renee Murray, of NZME Events which is organising the show, said.

"Many exhibitors have special show-only discounts and some national companies can only be seen at this show.

"It will feature the latest in home renovation, kitchens and bathrooms, bedrooms, landscaping, fixtures and fittings, appliances, home décor and gourmet food.

"A popular part of the Home Show is the unique shopping available - from appliances and gadgets to artisan crafts, eco-friendly products and even new cars."

There will be a Taste Zone where people can sample food and beverages and an Artisan zone featuring original art, home decor, soaps and beauty products, eco products, children's clothing, garden art and more.

Fire and Emergency Whanganui will use its kitchen fire demonstrator unit to teach people how to deal with a kitchen fire.

The Whanganui Home & Lifestyle Show is on at the Jubilee Stadium, Springvale Park, at 10am-5pm on Saturday, August 17, and 10am-4pm on Sunday, August 18. Gold coin entry, children under 12 free.