First Union members from Farmers' Whanganui store have joined a national day of action seeking better pay.

Staff employed by a number of retailers, including Farmers, are asking to be paid the living wage of $21.15 an hour instead of their current minimum wage ($17.70).

The Whanganui union members staged an hour-long picket on Thursday on St Hill St, across the road from Farmers, and at the St Hill St/Guyton St intersection, attracting toots and cheers of support from passersby.

First Union organiser Kaye Hearfield said the union had been in negotiations with Farmers for more than three months.

"This is our second picket line in Whanganui," Hearfield said.

"We need to get them off the minimum wage and get on to the living wage. These staff give good customer service, they're reliable and motivated and some of them are extremely long-serving people.

"They love their job but they're struggling financially. Other employers are leading the way by paying the living wage and they can still make profits so why can't Farmers?

"For the employer to stay silent isn't going to make the issue go away."

Hearfield said the union had been notified about a week ago that Farmers wanted to go back into negotiations but, after expecting something to happen last Monday, there had been no further communication.