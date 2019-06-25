Nearly 300 phone and broadband users in the Whanganui area have been without services after damage to a Chorus cable at the Totara St-Fitzherbert Ave corner.

A Chorus spokeswoman said it appeared a cable was cut on Monday by civil contractors who were carrying out directional boring, disrupting phone and copper broadband services to up to 293 users.

"This was flagged to us late on June 24 and a crew of fibre jointers was sent to determine the extent of the damage to the cable," she said.

"Due to health and safety concerns, remedial activities could not be carried out [on Monday].

"The technicians have advised that the repair conditions are complex and repair activities are to be carried out during daylight hours."

It was expected the outage would be resolved by late evening on Tuesday.