Whanganui's Caltex Victoria Ave service station has won the company's award for best site standards in New Zealand.

Owner Alaina Teki-Clark said she was surprised and pleased to accept the award at a recent ceremony in Auckland.

"It's based on how you maintain your site," Teki-Clark said.

"It's not only about presentation but also safety standards and record-keeping. Safety and record-keeping are very important in this type of business.

Advertisement

"One of us always goes to the awards and this year it was my turn. I had no idea we were getting an award."

The award comes ahead of a total revamp of the service station which Teki-Clark and her family have operated for 20 years.

"We will be gutting the site and refreshing it," she said.

"We're getting Lotto and a new food-to-go area. It will be happening in the next four months.

"Investing in Whanganui really makes me happy. It's such an easy place to live. I travel a lot for business and I appreciate coming home and how simple and easy life is.

"I think it's a wonderful place for people to think about investing in."