Junior Whanganui rider Troy Bullock's second in the North Island Cross Country series near Tuakau on Saturday propelled him into the same position in the National Enduro Series.

This is the same national championship in which fellow Whanganui rider Seth Reardon finished second in the senior ranks.

Racing in Class 3 (85cc, 12-16yrs), Bullock competed in three rounds on Saturday, placing third in round one and only completing two laps in round two before missing a peg and tumbling down a bank where he was unable to start his bike.

He knew he had to place well in round three to accumulate enough points to be in contention, which he did, finishing second for the day. Bullock's determination to keep going, focus and fitness helped him to achieve the points he needed.

This was Bullock's first time in the North Island and National series and he is keen to do more. He has competed in the Taupo Acerbis Motomuck Junior 90 Enduro for the last two years and placed well on a smaller bike racing against other junior riders on 85cc, 125cc and 250cc machines.