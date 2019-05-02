Two Whanganui properties in prime locations have sold at auction at Bayleys Whanganui.

The auction was conducted by auctioneer Grant Bayley at the company's Wicksteed St premises on Wednesday, May 1.

The first lot was a property at 29 Riverbank Rd, Whanganui East, which sold for $390,000. The property has had the same owners for more than 50 years and is surrounded by mature gardens and trees. It runs down to the Whanganui River.

Lot 2 was a property at 12 Mowhanau Dr, Kai Iwi Beach. The property has great views and is in a sought-after area but there is a dangerous building notice on it after a landslip in 2015. Bidding started at $100,000, and after a bit of interest, it sold for $180,000.

Advertisement

Purchaser Bernard Reuters said he is considering plans for the property.

It was Bayleys Whanganui's first on-site auction at its new premises in Wicksteed St and marketing manager Ananda de Koning said they were pleased with the turnout of about 80 people.

Some had come along to get a better idea about the auction process rather than to bid on the properties, she said.

Grant Bayley accepts a bid on the Riverbank Rd property.

Lot 1 was 29 Riverbank Rd.