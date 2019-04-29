It's been a long time coming but St Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Whanganui finally has a World War II roll of honour in place.

The honours board was dedicated during the church's service on Sunday, April 28, attended by Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall and representatives of the RSA.

Rev Stephan van Os told the congregation plans for the roll of honour had been in progress since 1940 and an honours board was placed in the church vestibule in the 1940s.

"Nobody knows where the original roll of honour went," van Os said.

"It has quite literally disappeared."

It may have been lost during church renovations over the years or someone may have taken it for safekeeping and it had been stored and forgotten.

For the past three years Lynley Fowler, one of the church's elders, has been plugging away at researching and recreating the list of members of the congregation who served overseas in World War II.

"The only thing I had to go on was our membership roll," Fowler said.

She searched for surnames in World War II records via Ancestry Library at the Alexander Heritage & Research Library.

"Then I realised I was only getting names for the Army, not the Navy or Air Force," Fowler said.

She sent a list of possible surnames to a New Zealand Defence Force archivist who turned up some more results for the roll of honour.

"We're very aware that we haven't got them all," Fowler said.

"We finally had to go with the list we have got."

A $2500 grant from Veterans Affairs paid for the lettering of the names on the board. The board itself, a copy of the World War I honours board in the church, was made by Bruce Beadle, who is a member of the church's board of managers.

Van Os thanked Fowler for the extensive work she had done and acknowledged the contribution those on the honours boards made during the wars.

"It is right and proper that, in the week of Anzac Day, we dedicate this roll of honour in their memory," he said.