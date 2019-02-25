Two people must be missing their valuable personal effects and it's a mystery that Whanganui police want to solve.

The valuable items have been sitting unclaimed at the Whanganui police station for more than a year and police are appealing for help to find their owners.

Sergeant Colin Wright said a Mont Blanc watch, valued at thousands of dollars, was found on Liverpool St outside Whanganui Collegiate School in early December 2017.

"It was handed to a St George's student who handed it in to the school," Wright said.

Advertisement

"They made some inquiries and eventually handed it in to police. Various inquiries have been unsuccessful. There have been no reported thefts or burglaries involving this watch.

It is in its presentation box too which is quite odd.

"Unfortunately the sole distributor in Auckland doesn't keep records of who buys their watches."

No one has reported this Mont Blanc watch missing.

Wright said police were also trying to find the owner of a "quite identifiable and valuable" rose gold ring.

"The ring was found in the Whanganui Accident and Medical department of Whanganui Hospital in February 2017," he said.

"Again, inquiries in the hospital and, apparently, an advert placed in the paper have resulted in no information about who the owner is."

This rose gold ring was found at the Whanganui Accident and Medical Clinic but the owner has not been found.

Anyone with information about the items can contact Sergeant Shaun Jones at Whanganui Police, phone 349 0600.