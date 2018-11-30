Long-time Whanganui business Harvey Round Motors has a new product on the car lot.

Dealer principal Antony Rountree has added Kea Trailers to his Isuzu franchise, rental vehicles and the used car sales business which has been operating for 38 years.

"In Whanganui you can get a trailer built by an engineering shop but there's nowhere you can see five types of trailers," Rountree said.

Rountree has a selection of trailers in the yard but they are only a fraction of the variety available.

"Kea has more than 60 models from tipper trailers to covered trailers, car trailers, horse trailers," Rountree said.

"If we don't have the model people want, we can order it for them. We deal with a lot of farmers through our Isuzu franchise so the trailers are a good fit for that business.

"The trailers have a five-year warranty which is rare these days. Even cars don't get those. They're good quality and strong to get a five-year warranty."

Kea Trailers, based in Hamilton, has been in light trailer design for more than 35 years.

The range includes farm bike trailers, single and tandem axle road trailers, flat deck trailers, vehicle transport trailers, shuttle trailers, fibreglass fully enclosed display trailers, fibreglass mobile stock feeders, barbecue trailers and custom built one-off trailers.