Whanganui's long-awaited coffee table book From the Sea to the Mountain was officially launched at a function on Thursday evening.

Publisher Henry Newrick said about 120 people attended the launch at Heritage House, including Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall who spoke at the event.

Deputy mayor Jenny Duncan, Whanganui District councillors, business leaders and heads of most Whanganui secondary schools also attended.

"The book is a celebration of Whanganui - it's a great town," Newrick said.

"There are lots of historical books about Whanganui but nothing contemporary that you could give as a gift and which has the double benefit of being both an excellent gift and also a promotion for the city.

"It's great to have finally launched it and sales have been extremely strong. We've already sold over 2000 copies."

The 224-page, full colour, hard back book features stunning photos from a range of local photographers who have captured Whanganui's natural charms, its heritage buildings and many activities.

A number of well-known local writers and journalists have contributed articles.

The book costs $24.95 and can be purchased at all good bookshops, i-Site Visitor Centre, Whanganui Regional Museum and a small number of leading charity shops.

It can also be ordered online at www.SmallCityBooks.com.

Everyone who buys a copy before December 15 will be entered into the publisher's draw for a Christmas hamper worth $150. Use Promo Code CHR345 for online orders to ensure entry into the draw.