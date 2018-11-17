From weddings to making wishes come true, Whanganui Limousines' business has been steadily growing and a second limo has joined the fleet.

Whanganui Limousines is owned by Mark and Claire Wickham who also run Whanganui Scenic Experience Jet, providing jet boat tours on the Whanganui River.

"It's good being in the hospitality industry with the jet boating as well," Mark Wickham said.

"With both of them, you get a real buzz out of how happy people are. People get quite excited when you drive past in a limousine."

The limousine business started three years ago after they bought their first car from an operator in Hastings.

"We started with one machine and tied in with the Palmerston North person and when he sold up, we took the whole region over," Wickham said.

"The guy who used to operate in Palmerston North does some driving for me and I have some others with passenger licences who drive from time to time."

The Wickhams bought their second Ford Fairlane limousine from an owner in Taupō and now provide services in Taranaki as well as Whanganui, Manawatū and Horowhenua.

"We do a lot of weddings and school balls but it's more than that," Wickham said.

"I'm driving a young boy on a Make-A-Wish trip from Palmerston North to Wellington and we've taken people to out-of-town concerts. People think a limousine would be expensive but the cost is competitive with other transport. We make it as affordable as we can.

"The enjoyment of making other people's day happy is the thing I like about it."