Philips Electrical Whanganui High School A1 continued to frustrate rivals on Monday night, beating Kaierau A2 64-42 in the Netball Whanganui Premier A1 competition.

WHS is the only unbeaten side in the competition, a luxury they also have in the Manawatu Secondary Schools Saturday championship.

The young side only had a slender five-point lead at halftime over Kaierau A2 with a scoreline of 30-25, giving some hope to the newcomers.

Kaierai A2 won the Netball Whanganui Premier A2 championship last season, giving them the option of stepping up a grade this year, which they duly took.

Kaierau coach Mandy Gedye said her girls had improved with each game in the new league.

"It's a huge step up from prem 2 to prem 1, but our girls have adapted well and improved with every game," Gedye said.

"I thought we played a very good first half and there was only five points in it. It will come down to the our last game with Mere Te Aroha just before the playoffs to decide which of us goes through to the semifinals. I think a win by either team is enough."

Meanwhile, WHS coach Lisa Murphy has the challenge of keeping her girls focused, not only on the Whanganui and Manawatu championships, but also having girls away on representative duty during the school holidays that begin this weekend.

The Whanganui U15 team head to a tournament next week, while the U17 side are on tour the following week.

"Four of my girls are in the reps, but the remainder of the team will continue training without them," Murphy said.

"However, I will have a full team this Saturday when we take on Palmerston North Girls High on Saturday. They are the only other unbeaten side in the Manawatu championships and will be extremely difficult. I am very happy with the form my girls are showing though."

In the other Whanganui Monday night match-up defending champions Kaiwhaiki A1 had the measure of Mere Te Aroha 31-21 at halftime and 67-46 at the final whistle.

Monday night netball resumes on July 22 with the remaining games of round two before the playoffs.