Anything which inspires the young to write and perform their own music has to be a good thing. Smokefreerockquest does just that for those of intermediate or secondary school age across New Zealand.

I have been part of the Smokefreerockquest for about three decades and therefore feel qualified enough to make some observations about the evolution of the event.

The first version of the competition was set up by a Christchurch radio station C93FM in 1988 but it was a local contest only.

Breaking news: Cyclone Bola is set to strike the north of the North Island.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

When teachers Glenn

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.