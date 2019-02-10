Whanganui turned on beautiful weather for the final day of the 30th New Zealand Masters Games on Sunday.

Over 4000 competitors, supporters and fans enjoyed 10 days of fine weather in the river city for the duration of the games.

Local competitors made strong finishes across the board in around 50 competitive events.

Chronicle photographer Stuart Munro captured some of the smiles and determined faces during the final weekend.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Competitors gave their best during the gym sports competitions at Springvale Stadium on Saturday.
Competitors gave their best during the gym sports competitions at Springvale Stadium on Saturday.
Visitors Beau and Nicole Gibson with 6-month-old daughter Thea were cheering on the Australian gym sports competitors. Photo/Stuart Munro
Visitors Beau and Nicole Gibson with 6-month-old daughter Thea were cheering on the Australian gym sports competitors. Photo/Stuart Munro
Anj Wirihana was looking to make a safe pass at the netball finals on Sunday. Photo/Stuart Munro
Anj Wirihana was looking to make a safe pass at the netball finals on Sunday. Photo/Stuart Munro
Manawatu competitor David Cushing was making a determined walk to the finish line of the half marathon event. Photo/Stuart Munro
Manawatu competitor David Cushing was making a determined walk to the finish line of the half marathon event. Photo/Stuart Munro
Charlie Bilbey taking to the river during the multisport challenge on Sunday. Photo/Stuart Munro
Charlie Bilbey taking to the river during the multisport challenge on Sunday. Photo/Stuart Munro

Related articles:

WHANGANUI CHRONICLE

Mum and dad keen for a go too at the gymnastics

9 Feb, 2019 10:18pm
2 minutes to read
WHANGANUI CHRONICLE

NZMG: Whanganui's Jason Daws adds Half Marathon to 10km crown

9 Feb, 2019 12:56pm
3 minutes to read
WHANGANUI CHRONICLE

NZMG: Sons of Wanganui win the cricket final

8 Feb, 2019 6:02pm
2 minutes to read
WHANGANUI CHRONICLE

The end is near for the 30th Masters Games

9 Feb, 2019 5:00am
Quick Read