Whanganui turned on beautiful weather for the final day of the 30th New Zealand Masters Games on Sunday.

Over 4000 competitors, supporters and fans enjoyed 10 days of fine weather in the river city for the duration of the games.

Local competitors made strong finishes across the board in around 50 competitive events.

Chronicle photographer Stuart Munro captured some of the smiles and determined faces during the final weekend.

Competitors gave their best during the gym sports competitions at Springvale Stadium on Saturday.

Visitors Beau and Nicole Gibson with 6-month-old daughter Thea were cheering on the Australian gym sports competitors. Photo/Stuart Munro

Anj Wirihana was looking to make a safe pass at the netball finals on Sunday. Photo/Stuart Munro

Manawatu competitor David Cushing was making a determined walk to the finish line of the half marathon event. Photo/Stuart Munro