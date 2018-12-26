Christmas Day rain made way for more summer-like weather just in time for Whanganui's famous Cemetery Circuit.

The annual motorbike street races in central Whanganui drew another good Boxing Day crowd which was treated to plenty of thrills and spills on Wednesday.

One of the younger fans at the track was 3-year-old Jed Bartley who found a good spot along the finishing straight in what was already his second Cemetery Circuit.

"He loves anything with motorbikes and loud noises - anything with wheels," his father said.

People perched themselves on trucks, banks and anywhere they could get a view around the circuit's straights and bends as they settled in for a day of racing.

Millie Prince was selling t-shirts the Cemetery Circuit merchandise tent. Photo/ Zaryd Wilson

A group parked up at the intersection of Wilson St and Ridgway St had a prime spot for the crashes which delayed some of the early races.

The group of friends have been coming to their "VIP" spot - complete with grandstand and a barbecue - for about 20 years to watch the bikes.

Taylor Steedman was manning the barbecue at the Wilson St Ridgway St corner. Photo/ Lewis Gardner

"You get the start line, you get the first two corners and you get the finish so everyone likes it," Brodie Carrick said.

"A lot of our friends race as well. It's just a tradition for us."

At the Cemetery Circuit merchandise tent, Millie Prince was selling souvenir T-shirts to punters.

A rider goes down in one of the many spills of the day. Photo/ Lewis Gardner

Staff there said numbers were a bit down early on but Tuesday's weather may have delayed people's decision to turn up.

Three-year-old Jed Bartley attended his second Cemetery Circuit. Photo/ Lewis Gardner

While racing wrapped up around 5pm, the fun continued with British DJ Carl Cox - who had a team racing at Cemetery Circuit - playing at Frank Bar later that night.