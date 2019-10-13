COMMENT


Would you let your child run on to the road in front of oncoming traffic? Or would you grab him, yell "Stop!" and scold him for putting himself and others in danger, like a responsible adult would?

Or would you politely ask him to consider staying off the road? Or just stand there, hoping that huge truck will swerve out of his way?

The oil and gas industry is far from being an innocent child but is behaving just as recklessly. And that truck? It's heading for us all.

