It is a tough time to be starting a new business and there is a certain bravery in facing down the economic conditions presented by the efforts to contain a pandemic. Starting a new business is uncertain enough without the added pressure of potential lockdowns and declining activity.

But it is interesting and equally encouraging to see that many are actually choosing to commence a new business undertaking in response to situations they find themselves in.

Once again, I must give a shout out to High Kut restaurant, which we visited Friday night, which is setting high standards and delivering a really enjoyable dining experience.

As a provider of services under the Regional Business Partner network I have also worked with several new businesses which are doing great things and making real progress in these uncertain times.

One such business is "Nothing is Obvious Limited", an app developer led by local Ben Blain.

Seeing a gap in the market to provide a way to assist people through their mental health challenges, Ben has developed an app concept which is an important opportunity for health providers to provide real time support for their patients.

But it is also a concept which can assist anybody, carefully developed and looking for release later this year or in 2021.

It has been a real pleasure to assist Ben with his strategic plan and also supporting the business in accessing funding support to make the app a reality.

Last week I commented on just how important mental health is and also, this week, I will further back that by saying that I don't believe that we have yet seen the full fallout of the pressures brought to bear by the hard lockdown (and the subsequent lockdown 2.0).

As such, the app Ben is developing could become a crucial tool in helping people that need it. Being an app it can also be accessed by people who may feel uncomfortable with seeking out professional help – having seen the tool concept first hand it is both a timely and appropriate app for the current and future needs of the community.

Not content with that project Ben has also embarked on an innovative video concept called "WellStream" – his drive and determination being quite inspirational.

Such a mindset is what sets successful entrepreneurs apart from their peers, and I am sure that we will be hearing much more about Ben and his business for years to come.

And it does not end there, he has other ideas which one day might become household names. Which is why it is crucial that policy-makers provide support in the current environment so that young businesspeople like Ben have every chance of success.

The recovery from the recession caused by responses to Covid is going to come from people like Ben and our current small business owners. You can find Ben's projects online at www.thewellstream.com