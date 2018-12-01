Huntley School teacher David Leary grew a whopper Movember mo - to raise awareness of men's health issues - and now has to keep it until the end of the school year.

That's because he lost a bet with fellow staff member Gareth Wood. He managed to do the Huntley Drop jump on the school's mountain bike track, fell heavily, and as a consequence must keep his moustache for longer.

The entire male staff of the preparatory boarding school near Marton grew moustaches during November. The rest can shave them off now, headmaster Sam Edwards said.

"I don't think the wives are that keen. I would like to keep mine, but I don't think Mrs Edwards would let me."

Advertisement

Movember this year is all about men's mental health, and Edwards said the school had been "starting the conversation" about skills like thinking positively, tolerance and kindness.

Huntley School has 130 boys and girls in Years 3 to 8, about 60 per cent of them boarders. They had a mufti day on November 30, with a concert from the school's rock band, and they were allowed to paint on their own moustaches in a range of colours.

Female staff at the school took on the Movember challenge of walking or running 60km during the month - a kilometre each for the 60 men worldwide who commit suicide every hour.

Huntley School catering manager Chontelle Rauhihi cooks sausages for lunch. Stuart Munro Whanganui Chronicle

The school also has a popular new catering manager, Rochelle Rauhihi, who did her apprenticeship with Ruth Pretty Catering. It's her job to provide three meals a day, and snacks, for the pupils and staff.

The children's favourite meals so far are nachos, homemade crispy chicken, ambrosia pudding and "anything with chocolate". Staff are especially fond of the cooked breakfasts she makes for them on Friday mornings.