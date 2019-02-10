The netball module of the Downer New Zealand Masters Games has had a slightly upward trend for the 30th anniversary, but netball officials know more work is needed to keep it going.

There were 216 players registered with 26 teams to take part this year, starting on Friday afternoon and continuing until today, which was more than the 2017 NZMG, but still down on the good old days of 2013 when 46 teams took part and some of the bigger divisions needed grading games.

Like many NZMG sports, organisers are finding the expenses of registration and then taking part in wider activities in the village and around Whanganui are prohibitive to their turnout.

"We were happy to hold up the numbers but we'd really like to encourage people to come around for the weekend," said Nicole Dryden.

Similar sentiment had been expressed at the Twenty20 cricket where eight teams played at Victoria Park, compared to up to 16 in previous games.

But those teams that were at Laird Park were going to fight hard to earn their medals, playing three rounds of games.

The social grade had a good bounce back, which was responsible for the up-tick on 2017, with teams consisting of a mix of new young players and the regular evergreens.

Largest grade was the six-team Competitive 30+, which was won by Dyehards with Rebels getting silver and Huha bronze.

Mixed 30+ was won by Not Fast, Just Furious, with Western Stars runnerup.

Competitive 35+ went to Southern Babes, one of the few South Island entries, ahead of Forestland Falcons OG's.

The Competitive 40+ was won by Spring Chicks, ahead of The Locals.

In Competitive 45+, Comebacks were the winners, ahead of Wn East Diehards and Koaki.

For the Social grades, the 30+ gold was claimed by Mt Maunganui Masters, with Feilding Foxes getting silver and Thorton Thunder the bronze.

Social 35+ was won by Kia Toa Chasers, with Rockers second and Myra's Girls third.

Social 45+ went to The Jelly Woodkas ahead of Sambuccas.