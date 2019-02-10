It was smiles to go with picking up the medals that made the pink complexions worth it at the conclusion of football module of the Downer Masters Games at Wembley Park today.

There were 43 teams competing in four divisions, with the 40 games starting on Friday morning.

The 757 register players was well up on the 703 from 2017, playing 2-3 matches per day over the three days.

"There's been a few hiccups but 750 people, you can't complain," said co-ordinator Peter James of Wanganui Athletic FC, whose members handled the logistics.

With a large marquee set up outside the clubrooms for teams to get some shade on their down time, Athletic FC also made sure to keep their bar room well stocked – avoiding the embarrassment of the NZMG games village on Saturday night when they ran out of beer.

On the field, there was one repeat gold medallist from 2017 as Kiwi Masters won the seven team Men's 50+ grade, ahead of Wanganui Athletic Cosmos and Capital Hearts for the silver and bronze.

Coasters Unite won the Men's 45+ grade amongst 12 teams, with Capital Hearts 45's getting silver and Hisbiscus the bronze.

In the 11-team Men's 35+ grade, the gold went to Olympic, with Napier City Rovers coming second and Capital Hearts getting another medal to be represented on the dais in all three divisions.

The largest individual division was the Women's grade with 13 teams.

Black Black Boom were the gold medallists, with Mayhem coming second and Mummas on the Loose getting bronze.

The Wanganui Athletic Women had to settle for fourth place, losing to Mummas twice, but they were the only team to deny Black Black Boom a goal in regulation time, losing to them on penalty shootout.