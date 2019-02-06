While the 30th Downer New Zealand Masters Games took advantage of yesterday's public holiday with a host of community activities centred around the games village, it also marked the occasion with a special Waitangi Day medal.

Games manager Tasha Paladin said the Waitangi Day medals were produced for those who took part in the events around the games village yesterday.

"My approach for the games has been to showcase the city, get the community involved and give back to the community," she said.

"And I couldn't think of a better thing to do on Waitangi Day than really embrace the culture that we have."

The medals feature a koru and Mangopare which symbolises strength and competitive determination.

"Everybody who participates in one of the events today around the village receives one of those medals," Paladin said.

"It's just a bit different "

On Tuesday and Wednesday the games village was opened up to the general public for gold coin donation with proceeds going to Age Concern.

From today there is $10 gate entry to get into the games village for those not registered while Sunday's closing ceremony is free.

Paladin said the Masters Games had been "an absolute blast" so far.

"I'm really stoked with the positive feedback we've had on the improvements we've made to the village," she said.

"Everyone just seems to be really happy."

With four days of sport still to come it is not too late to register to take part.