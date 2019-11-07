For many young girls, the thought of fighting can be pretty daunting.

Sabine Gemming however is no regular girl.

She fights boys and girls - and she finds it exciting and fun. As an 8-year-old, she also became New Zealand's under 10 kung fu free-sparring national champ - a title about 10 others, both boys and girls, were competing for.

Not only was it Sabine's very first title, it was the first tournament she had entered.

"I was so happy. I was proud, I was very tired as well," Sabine, who turned 9 soon after her title win, said.

