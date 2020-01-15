Crash victim named

Police have named the man who died in a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 3 at Kaitoke on December 28. He was Kevin (known as Mark) Thomson, 58, of Whanganui.

Motor in to show

Vehicles big and small will be in action and on show at Wheels in Wanganui from 10am to 5pm on Sunday, January 19, at Wanganui Racecourse. There will also be bouncy castles, raffles, displays and food and refreshments. Admission is adults $2, children $1. The show's proceeds will go to St John.

Learn Maori games

Whanganui District Health Board, Sport Whanganui and Te Oranganui have organised a Festival of Play Nga Taonga Takaro for adults and children to learn Maori traditional games. The free sessions are at Williams Domain, Whanganui East, at noon to 3pm on Tuesday, January 21, and Castlecliff Beach park at noon to 3pm on Thursday, January 23.

Dancing With Atoms

The Sarjeant Gallery will host a screening of Paul Callaghan: Dancing With Atoms this month. The late Sir Paul Callaghan was born in Whanganui and became one of New Zealand's most exceptional scientists and public figures. Shirley Horrocks' film surveys his work and legacy as a physicist, science communicator and entrepreneur. Horrocks will introduce the film before the screening at Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay, at 7pm on Wednesday, January 29. Tickets $7 from Sarjeant on the Quay or book by calling 06 349 0506.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Car crashes into power pole outside Whanganui Collegiate causing power outage

• One dead in crash near Whanganui as holiday road toll climbs to two

• One dead in car accident near Wanganui



Power outages

Faulty equipment caused the power outages in Springvale and Parikino on Monday.

Powerco contractors scoped the network, isolated the faults and made repairs. All customers were reconnected by 11.30pm. More than 1200 customers were affected.

Waiouru rescue

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter flew to Waiouru on Monday morning to aid a woman in her 60s who was suffering from a very fast heartbeat. She was given medication by the onboard intensive care paramedic to stabilise her and then flown to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.

See our Facebook

Check out the

for breaking news and local events.