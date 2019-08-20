Hamilton would be taking a step backwards for the city and New Zealand if the next city council decides to drop the system of appointed iwi representatives on council committees, says one of the current appointees, Bella Takiari-Brame.

In 2018, Hamilton City Council approved the appointment of Māori representatives – known as Māngai Māori, or "The Voice of Māori" – one on the growth and infrastructure committee, two on the community and services committee, one on finance committee, and one on the regulatory hearings committee.

Once the current council term expires, the Māngai Māori will wait for a new mayor

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What the candidates think