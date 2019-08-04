Justice v political privilege

Western Bay of Plenty District Council mayoral candidate Margaret Murray-Benge (Local Focus, July 16), believes that her campaign for political equality is not racist, but in my opinion, she seems not to see the difference between justice for Māori and political privilege.

Our Parliament and courts have accepted legally since 1987 that the Treaty of Waitangi requires the government to treat Māori fairly and to make amends for stealing Māori property.

The Treaty promised Maori continued possession and protection of their lands, estates, forests, fisheries and valued possessions (taonga), which did not happen.

