Horizons Regional Council staff work on making it easier for fish to move along a stream at Santoft in Rangitīkei.

Horizons Regional Council is asking community members to “look long-term” and have their say on its draft long-term plan (LTP).

The LTP is Horizons’ plan for its activities, including how it will ensure sustainable use of the region’s natural resources for the next 10 years – and how it proposes to pay for it.

Horizons is proposing a total rate increase of 12.9 per cent for 2024-25, 12.6 per cent for 2025-26 and 9.2 per cent for 2026-27. These rates are averages across the region and will differ significantly from district to district due to factors such as property valuations and targeted rates for programmes such as passenger transport and drainage schemes, chairwoman Rachel Keedwell says.

Horizons is consulting on land mapping, an integrated catchment management approach, changes to river management asset insurance, freshwater activities, passenger transport services and cost recovery for the water metering programme. It has proposed some changes to funding policies, including how drainage schemes are funded.

“We have released a comprehensive consultation document which outlines each item for consultation, along with our updated strategic priorities and community outcomes, what we are planning for and what we have already committed to in the coming 10 years,” Keedwell says.

“The focus for this LTP has been on balancing increased demand on council by central government, holding the line on progress we have made, meeting community expectations, while also considering increased climate-related events and ageing populations. While we, like all councils across the country, are looking at large cost increases simply to provide our current levels of services due to inflationary pressures, we have also remained prudent in our spending wherever possible.

“Our priority has been to remain true to our core business and aim to deliver what we believe our communities expect of us, ensuring we create a healthy environment where people are thriving.”

Consultation closes on April 22. Information and submission forms are available at haveyoursay.horizons.govt.nz. Hard copies of the consultation document and submission form can be collected from Horizons service centres or by calling 0508 800 800.