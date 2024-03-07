Legacy Poutawa (left) and Apirana Barber are the head students at Hato Pāora College.

Legacy Poutawa,17, is head prefect this year at Hato Pāora College near Feilding.

He is studying geography, te reo Māori, English, maths, physical education, and religious studies. His favourite subject is English.

Legacy practises servant leadership and he advises junior students to learn as much as they can to make things easier when they are a senior.

This year he is looking forward to seeing how much his year group can improve the kura.

Outside of school, Legacy enjoys spending time with family and friends.

Other than winning house comps again, he says a highlight of 2023 was learning from his mistakes.

If he had $10 million to invest in Manawatū, Legacy would spend it on small schools such as Hato Pāora College.

As a child, Legacy was good at sport and he wishes Manawatū had more kotahitanga (unity).

Apirana Barber, 16, deputy head boy at Hato Pāora College.

He is studying te reo Māori, physical education, religious education, maths, English, art, geography, and te ao haka. His favourite subject is geography.

He believes in leading by example — being on time, wearing the correct uniform with pride, upholding the mana and values of the school, and having high standards for everything.

Apirana advises new students to do what they are told and be respectful “to make not only your life easier, but also the people teaching you”.

This year he is looking forward to making a positive impact on the kura.

Outside of school, Apirana enjoys spending quality time with loved ones.

A highlight of 2023 was earning his First XV cap, which he had worked for since 2022. As a child, he was good at sport and kapa haka.

If he had $10 million to invest in Manawatū, he would spend it on schools that require renovations. Apirana would also donate money to children who go to school without their whole uniform or food.

He wishes Manawatū had more small Māori schools so they don’t have to compete with big schools for everything.