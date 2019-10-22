New Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate has named former journalist and second term councillor Geoff Taylor as her deputy.

Southgate said she had appointed Taylor because they shared the same vision for the city and would make a good team.

Southgate said while she and Geoff didn't agree on everything, they shared the same vision for Hamilton and had very high expectations of this Council and what it must achieve over the next three years. Taylor will also chair the CBD/River Plan Working Group.

Taylor campaigned on bringing life back in to the CBD and led an initiative to introduce free parking.

She has also given the chair role of the four main committees to seasoned councillors. Former accountant Rob Pascoe will the lead the finance committee, Angela O'Leary will head the infrastructure operations committee, Dave Macpherson will chair strategic growth and Mark Bunting is chair of the Community committee.

There have also been two new special committees set up. The Environment Response Committee will be charged with looking at the council's policies around environmental issues such as climate change. And the Economic Development Committee is aimed at helping businesses drive economic development in the city.

Southgate said she had come up with the structure after meeting with all the elected members.

"We have one job to do and that's to do what's best for Hamilton – it's really that simple.

"We have some very experienced elected members around the table and yes, we will maximise that. But we also have some very passionate emerging leaders with a lot to offer and it's important they can and do fully contribute."

Former deputy mayor Martin Gallagher has been tasked with training and providing mentoring o the three new councillors.

The proposal will be officially confirmed at the first full council meeting on 28 November.

The committees:

Finance: Chair Rob Pascoe, Deputy Chair Maxine van Oosten

Strategic Growth: Chair Dave Macpherson, Deputy Chair Ryan Hamilton

Infrastructure Operations: Chair Angela O'Leary, Deputy Chair Martin Gallagher

Community: Chair Mark Bunting, Deputy Chair Kesh Naidoo-Rauf

Environment Response Committee: Chair Margaret Forsyth, Deputy Chair Sarah Thomson)

Economic Development Committee: Chair Ryan Hamilton, Deputy Ewan Wilson

Hearings and Engagement Committee: Chair Martin Gallagher, Deputy Chair Angela O'Leary

Risk and Audit Committee: Chaired independently