A small increase in funding to improve water quality isn't enough for Whanganui Horizons councillor Nicola Patrick.

She's seeking a second term, and clean rivers and streams will be her top priority.

"We are not meeting the demand from the community who want to co-fund their own fencing and planting, plus the state of some of our streams is outrageously poor.

"We can and must do better," she said.

Advertisement

Her next biggest priority is growing local jobs. She said Horizons was a major buyer of goods and services, both directly and through a group that buys for seven councils.

"We could do more to invest back in our local businesses and suppliers through social procurement," she said.

Patrick has also been frustrated by her council's lack of a climate change strategy - which seemed odd given flood management and soil erosion policy are core functions for it.

"It's been great to see work finally start this year. I'm pleased we are looking at both adaptation and mitigation - how we deal with the changing climate and sea level rise, as well as how to address our own carbon footprint," she said.

She's enjoyed her work on Horizons, especially representing the council on the Bushy Park Trust, Ngā Puna Rau o Rangitīkei and Te Awa Tupua's strategy group, Te Kōpuka nā Te Awa Tupua. She's only missed one council meeting in the three years.

Patrick has a science degree. She worked for the Conservation Department in Ruapehu and nationally, and in Australia and New Zealand for global engineering company AECOM. More recently she was Ngā Rauru Kiitahi's environmental adviser, and she now runs the Thrive Whanganui Trust.

"I love Whanganui and want to keep working hard to help create a sustainable future for all of us," she said.