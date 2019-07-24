Tauranga residents will have the chance to question the city's mayoral candidates face-to-face next month.

The Tauranga Chamber of Commerce, supported by the Bay of Plenty Times and NZME, is hosting a Meet the Mayoral Candidates event at the Tauranga Art Gallery on August 28.

The event is part of the chamber's awareness campaign during the upcoming local body elections, which will champion key issues facing the local business community.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said the aim was to ensure voters knew the candidates' intentions before polling day on October 12.

"The city needs to make

