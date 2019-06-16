Tauranga's wellbeing is a mixed bag, according to a new report released by Infometrics. Tauranga had ranked near both the top and the bottom of the pile in nine areas researchers examined to determine the area's overall wellbeing. Reporter Caroline Fleming delves deeper into Tauranga's wellbeing report card and finds out where the city is top of the class, and where it needs work.

House prices are up, environmental impact is down and our job future is looking secure, according to a new report on wellbeing in Tauranga.

The Regional Wellbeing report by Infometrics aimed to help people better understand

Related articles:

Tauranga lacking in civic engagement

Tauranga's scorecard (out of 66 territorial authorities)