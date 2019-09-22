Tauranga's mayoral candidates have revealed where they stand on housing and growth issues in the city.

In a question and answer survey, each respondent shared their thoughts on how Tauranga City Council could best manage its increasing population and demand on amenities.

When asked what they would do to increase the city's housing stock and affordability, Murray Guy, mayor Greg Brownless, deputy mayor Kelvin Clout and Tenby Powell each referred to the need for intensification.

Guy said priority needed to be given to new green fields and CBD intensification with mixed apartment options.

Clout promised to "press central Government to increase our proportion of social housing from the pathetic 2.5 per cent of housing stock to the current national average of 4.5 per cent".

Brownless said the only thing that would address housing affordability was increased housing supply, and once transport issues were addressed, new areas could be opened for houses.

"We can also make better use of the land we already have to allow quality intensification. I say quality because we don't want shoddy housing developments that look fine for a few months but deteriorate rapidly after that."

Powell said intensifying sections in the Te Papa peninsula and creating apartment dwellings in the CBD was a "must".

"Now is the time to unite on these issues and attract further investment into the CBD to build hotels and apartments, while also looking at affordable housing options for those who cannot enter the Tauranga property market."

Les Wallen suggested establishing more land along rail corridors and increasing height restrictions to allow for more medium-density housing. Jos Nagels preferred a focus on transport first "before random housing developments appear".

"Densification of housing means infrastructure is less sprawling and more efficient per capita.

"Passenger rail and light rail availability would change the dynamics of housing and create improved choices for future areas."

However, not all agreed. Andrew Hollis suggested that affordability was not an issue in Tauranga.

When it came to what new amenities Tauranga needed and what role the council had in managing this, Guy and Wallen both referred to the need for an Olympic-sized pool while Powell said Tauranga should boast an events stadium and at least one international hotel.

Nagels said there were many "wish list" items "but first, infrastructure must be in place to serve such".

Brownless said the council had a big role in the provision of amenities such as Baycourt, Baywave, Baypark and the Tauranga Art Gallery.

"As the population increases, we need to make sure [amenities] have the capacity to cope with that growth."

Clout referred to the Bay Oval's success through the council being a seed funder only. Through this method, he promised a museum, multi-purpose stadium (15,000 seater), arts and performance venue, world-class aquatics and fun park.

Hollis said council spending and project management needed focus first "before we can even think about costly amenities".

"Amenities are nice to haves ... time to earn them."

* Mayoral candidates John Robson, RangiMarie Kingi and Chris Stokes did not respond to these questions.