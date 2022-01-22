Voyager 2021 media awards
Menopause: Why it's time for change in the workplace

12 minutes to read
By Nicky Pellegrino

A rethink on hormone therapy and fresh openness in the workplace are helping to make menopause less disruptive for many women. By Nicky Pellegrino.

Early last year, entirely unexpectedly, Julie Stafford lost herself. She went

