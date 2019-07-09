Most mayors throughout New Zealand have supported a recommendation by an Auckland Councillor that private fireworks be banned.

Local Government New Zealand will now ask the Government for a ban to be put in place.

All bar one person The Northern Advocate spoke to on the streets of Whangārei were in support of a ban.

Kevin Kerr, Onerahi: I support a total ban. Fireworks are an inconvenience to people and a disturbance to people. The trouble is, people seem to have fireworks going for weeks after public displays.

Marlie Walker, Maunu: I support the ban as a pet owner. It's terrifying for pets and it's dangerous.

Sasha Butler, Whau Valley: They should be banned because people are really cruel to animals.

Christina Simmonds, Morningside: I support a ban because in the past, there's been so much misuse of fireworks, including cruelty to animals.

Eric Miller, student, Poroti: I don't support the ban. A ban takes people's fun away.