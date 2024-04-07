The Women's Lifestyle Expo is a popular event.

The much-loved Women’s Lifestyle Expo takes place in Wellington this weekend, bringing together over 120 of the finest lifestyle brands under one roof at TSB Arena.

The event promises an array of offerings from unique artisanal goods perfect for gifting to luxurious pampering products and the latest eco-friendly essentials.

NZME events director Aingie Miller said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to bring the first show of our Women’s Lifestyle Expo series to Wellington.”

The Women's Lifestyle Expo is to take place this weekend.

“It’s a fantastic showcase of the incredible diversity and creativity of businesses in New Zealand, from our celebrated Kiwi brands to the well-known international names.

“The expo aims to connect remarkable Kiwi companies offering something unique to women of all ages and stages in life, making it the perfect occasion for a girls’ day out or to indulge in a leisurely day, discovering delights at every turn.”

The lineup includes newcomers like Mushroom House, Dr Ellen Jane Ford and A Better You, alongside established favourites such as Polished Diamonds, Norwex and Sweat Sisters & Co.

The Women's Lifestyle Expo is a perfect girls' day out.

The Artisan Zone remains a fan favourite, spotlighting New Zealand’s finest crafters with exclusive items ranging from organic beauty products and jewellery to art, home decor and fashion.

Brands like Scholl and MiTru IQ offer products and treatments for those much-needed pampering sessions, while the Taste Zone serves up delicious refreshments, gourmet bites and tasty treats to keep attendees energised throughout the expo.

The Details

What: Women’s Lifestyle Expo

When: Saturday, April 13 from 10am-5pm and Sunday, April 14 from 10am-4pm.

Where: Wellington’s TSB Arena

Tickets: iTicket, or purchase at the door.

For more information, check out the event website: https://www.womenslifestyleexpo.co.nz/wellington.