Sue Emirali with her guide dog Yazz. Photo / David Haxton

Sue Emirali’s life would be a lot more difficult without her guide dog, Yazz.

She has an inherited condition called retinitis pigmentosa, which makes cells in the retina break down slowly over time - causing vision loss.

Growing up, she always knew she would eventually lose her sight, and that happened when she was about 13 or 14. She can now only just make out shapes.

Emirali, from Paraparaumu Beach, got Yazz, a black labrador, in 2021 after she started finding it more difficult to get around on her own.

Labradors are usually used as guide dogs as they are easy to train and able to easily adjust to different households.

Before Yazz, Emirali was navigating using a standard white cane, but it wasn’t the easiest thing to use, and she found she was falling a lot.

That’s when she decided to apply for a guide dog through Blind Low Vision New Zealand, and trainers from the organisation visited her to figure out her walking pace so they could match her with a dog that walks at a similar speed.

Once that was done, she was paired with Yazz, and Emirali said it couldn’t have been a more perfect match.

Yazz was flown down from Auckland and brought to Emirali by a trainer, who spent two weeks training her.

She had bought Yazz a bed and lots of toys and said, “He arrived here and decided that this was good.”

Emirali said having Yazz has changed her life for the better.

Guide dog Yazz has had a positive impact on Sue Emirali's life. Photo / David Haxton

Before she had Yazz, she used to walk into things often and would sometimes fall over, but now she doesn’t need to worry about things like that.

“Since I’ve had him, I haven’t had a fall.”

Yazz also has an incredible memory, and Emirali said she can tell him she wants to go somewhere, and he will remember the place.

He knows where Countdown, Pak’nSave, the mall, the train, the bus, the doctor, the vet and more are.

“I only go to the doctor about twice a year, and yet he remembers where it is.”

Emirali said she can also tell Yazz to find her a seat in cafes and he will do that – although he has been known to take her to tables with other people, usually those eating something tasty.

Since she walks everywhere, Emirali said Yazz is particularly helpful with noticing parts of the footpath that are closed and figuring out they need to cross the road.

Yazz also provides great companionship, which is especially important as Emirali lives alone.

It’s important to her Yazz can straddle the fine line between working and being at home – as “he’s got to be a dog as well”.

He will be turning 5 this year, and since working dogs retire at about 11, he’s finished about half of his working life.

After that, Emirali would be able to choose whether she wanted to adopt him or rehome him.

Blind Low Vision New Zealand’s Guide Dog Puppy Appeal Week will take place from March 20, aiming to raise money to support blind and low-vision people by providing them with highly trained guide dogs.

The cost to raise, train, and maintain one guide dog is about $175,000, and the organisation receives no Government funding for it. There is an average wait time of 552 days to receive a guide dog.

Blind Low Vision New Zealand has 129 dogs in training and 144 active guide dog teams across the country, compared to the estimated 193,000 people living with blindness or limited vision in New Zealand.

You can donate to the appeal at blindlowvision.org.nz, and 100 per cent of your donation goes towards guide dogs.