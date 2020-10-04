Wearable arts supreme winner Golden Swan made by year 10 students Olivia Groube and Emily Warner. Photo / Jack Penman

Ending term three on a high, Paraparaumu College pulled off a school production with more than 200 students participating in a variety of roles.

Performers, musicians, crew, garment makers and models all contributed to the production, which was performed to an audience of 300 at Southward Theatre after the show outgrew the school hall.

"The use of the theatre allowed us to have an audience of 300 as well as cater for all of the diverse performance groups including the Kāpiti and Paraparaumu College combined kapa haka group (Te Kāhui Raukura), Amicanta choir, barbershop, jazz band, rock bands, solo and group competitive dance crews, poly club, and wearable art and mask entries," Paraparaumu College extra-curricular arts director Clare Thorley said.

Last year's supreme winner Recycle IT by MacKenzie Hobbs. Photo / Jack Penman

The school's supported learning and international students also entered the hugely collaborative event and for the first time a description of the wearable arts garments and the inspiration behind the designs were read out.

"This was much appreciated by the audience who might otherwise have missed the finer details on the catwalk.

"We were most grateful for the use of the space and to Southward Theatre manager Levi Hampton and his team for making us feel so welcome.

"We made a number of special requests along the way and they took it all in their stride and helped us to realise our vision for the event."

Winning the supreme award this year were Year 10 students Olivia Groube and Emily Warner for their garment Golden Swan.

Creating the piece in their textiles class, along with a number of hours at home, the pair also won the award for best collaboration.

"Our design was inspired by 1940's fashion icons like Katherine Hepburn, but with a modern twist," the pair said.

"We saw a lot of jigsaw puzzles at op shops, so we wanted to incorporate that into our design.

"We were both shocked and surprised to win anything but to win two awards on the night was just crazy."

To add to the excitement last year's supreme winner MacKenzie Hobbs has just found out her design Recycle IT was named as a national finalist and highly commended in the Showquest Wearable Art Competition.

"Technology is something that is growing and changing everyday, slowly taking over jobs and tasks humans have been doing for years using more conventional methods," MacKenie said of her design.

"This garment is meant to represent the scary reality of technology by personifing pieces of old technology, showing the almost human qualities technology is possessing and the possible future of technology and the terrifying monster it could become."

The judges said they were "really impressed with this garment; both in terms of use of materials but also execution".

"The end result has real presence and the thought behind this work is evident.

"The designer should be very proud of what they have made."

MacKenzie said, "I was shocked to be a finalist comsidering the other garments that were entered into the competition but I'm so happy.

"Its something amazing in spite of the year we've been having."

That's Artstanding! was very well received by the audience with Covid-19 restrictions changing just in time for the wider community to be able to attend.

One audience member said, "It was an explosion of creativity, courage, diversity, talent, expression and great entertainment".