Part of the Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway.

Motorists have given the new Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway a very positive seal of approval.

The four-lane, 13-kilometre expressway was fully open by a few days before Christmas, and has been a hit with motorists, especially gauging by the multitude of comments on the Kāpiti News Facebook page.

“I love it,” said Angela Claridge.

As an Ōtaki local with a business and many commitments in Paraparaumu, it had made “the journey back and forth so much quicker and easier, and navigating around Ōtaki a dream”.

Tim Little was “extremely impressed”.

“To quote another driver, it feels solid, too. Just perfect.”

Ryl Jensen said it was the “best of the three so far”, with the others being Transmission Gully and the Mackays to Peka Peka Expressway.

It was a “wonderful road... smooth as silk [...] and makes life a lot easier.”

Graeme Hammond said it was “a brilliant piece of road”.

“Well-constructed and the whole package is great. A pleasure to ride on it.”

The Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway.

Jennah Tauroa Woods said it was a “perfect road for cruising, safe on and off-ramps to Ōtaki, and people are getting good at merging like a zip”.

Sam Hodge described it as “excellent”.

“So smooth. Love not having to worry about queues. I think the sculptures along the sides are beautiful.”

Annette Cootes was “so happy to have this road finished”.

“It makes such a difference to be able to go to Ōtaki whenever I want to without having to consider the traffic.”

Gary Roberts said, “Seriously impressed — a great piece of road.”

Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow, who helped officially open the expressway, said the new road completed the network of expressways through Kāpiti and added greater transport resilience, improved safety and economic benefits to the district and wider Wellington region.

“We thank everyone involved in building the road for their mahi, and acknowledge the additional challenges the pandemic has placed on completing these major jobs.

“While there is some finishing work to complete, this is a significant milestone in what has been a long period of road construction and disruption which has really transformed the Kāpiti district.

“It’s been something of an endurance event for those who have lived through these projects, but the benefits are clear.

The Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway opening ceremony and ribbon cutting at Pare-o-Matangi Reserve in Ōtaki. Photo / Mark Coote

“Between the Kāpiti Expressway, Te Ara Nui o Te Rangihaeata/Transmission Gully and now Te Ara Tuku a Te Rauparaha/PP2O, we have a safe, reliable, and resilient road corridor, and shared walking and cycling network, that makes it easier for people to travel around and through Kāpiti.

“Since Te Ara Nui o Te Rangihaeata opened, we’ve seen an uptick in visitor spending and nights in the district, so the economic benefits of better access are being realised.

“This new section of expressway will better connect us with our neighbours to the north and make it easier, cheaper, and safer for goods and people to move around.”

Holborow said it was also a “huge change for Ōtaki” and acknowledged that “there will be some challenges as the community and local businesses adapt to the changes the new road brings”, but she was “optimistic” for the township.

“A recently completed retail and investment strategy commissioned by Elevate Ōtaki identifies some exciting opportunities ahead and highlights the unique Ōtaki character — a place of warmth, culture, and natural beauty that will continue to draw people in.

“Ōtaki is a truly special place, and [the] council looks forward to supporting the town as it sets out on an exciting new journey.”